Celine Dion pays soulful tribute to her ‘very favorite designer’

The ‘I’m Alive’ singer celebrated her ‘favorite designer’s 45 years in the industry

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Celine Dion is honoring her favorite designer Elie Saab!

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the iconic All By Myself singer, 56, took the stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to ring in the celebration of one of her favorite fashion designers as he celebrated 45 years of his career.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, November 14, the My Heart Will Go On singer’s social media team shared a bunch of snaps that captured the legendary singer dolled up for the stunning night.

“Tonight, Celine honored one of her very favorite designers, Elie Saab, as he celebrated 45 years in the business,” the caption read.

The Falling Into You artist performed two of her iconic songs, I’m Alive and The Power of Love, to honor Saab.

“Celine performed two songs for Mr. Saab as part of 1001 Seasons, a television special broadcast as part of Riyadh Season: her iconic hits “The Power of Love” and “I’m Alive,” further stated the caption.

In the stunning snaps, the gorgeous singer and five-time Grammy winner donned a beautiful pink floor-length gown, embellished with sequins.

To accessorize her look, Celine Dion wore silver sparkly rings, earring, and bangles, while for her hair, she opted to go for a slick low bun.

“The Queen of surprise performances and we are so here for it!” commented a fan.

Another asked, “Breathtaking! Where can we see the TV special?”

A third gushed, “Classy, elegant, stunning! Queen Celine.”

Sabrina Carpenter drops emotional note after 'Nonsense Christmas' update
Hugh Jackman gives expert tip in new film after deadly health battle
Kourtney Kardashian pens 'lovely' wish on Travis Barker's 49th birthday
Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members' support for her solo artist journey
Ryan Reynolds teases fans with deleted scene from 'Deadpool and Wolverine'
Chris Evans praises Dwayne Johnson's $40K contributions to 'Red One' crew raffles
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Miraval Winery battle moves to court
Kelly Clarkson gives Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' a country makeover
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift being godmother to his, Blake Lively's kids
Donna Kelce spills beans on Travis, Taylor Swift plans for Thanksgiving
Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'excited' for new addition in family
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce