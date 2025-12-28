Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

French film legend Brigitte Bardot breathes her last at age of 91

The late actress gained popularity with superhit films, including 'And God Created Woman'

  • By Fatima Hassan
French film legend Brigitte Bardot breathes her last at age of 91
French film legend Brigitte Bardot breathes her last at age of 91 

Brigitte Bardot has left her fans to mourn at the age of 91.

The And God Created Woman starlet passed away after battling with "serious illness" for a year, as per the French news agency AFP

On Sunday, December 28, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation confirmed her demise in a somber statement. 

"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," the deceased actress’s team stated.

However, the news agency did not reveal the actual reason behind her death. 

The late French actress, whose real name is Brigitte Anne-Marie Bardot, gained popularity with her exceptional roles in films, including And God Created Woman, Contempt, Rum Runners, and Shalako.

According to the media reports, Brigitte Bardot has struggled with her mental health throughout her life, and in 1960, while in production for the courtroom drama, The Truth, she attempted suicide.

She announced her retirement from her acting career in 1973 at the age of 39, having spent her life raising awareness for animal rights.

The late actress established the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the Welfare and Protection of Animals in 1986. 

'Camp Rock 3' director spills exciting beans about new music

'Camp Rock 3' director spills exciting beans about new music
Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’
Timothée Chalamet shares heartfelt note for fans after ‘Marty Supreme’ release

Timothée Chalamet shares heartfelt note for fans after ‘Marty Supreme’ release
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North shares sweet moment with Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North shares sweet moment with Bianca Censori
Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift

Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift
Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as romance with ex-Chelsea star grows

Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as romance with ex-Chelsea star grows
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell cracks fans up with hilarious Vecna tweet

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell cracks fans up with hilarious Vecna tweet
Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years

Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years
Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth

Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth
Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments

Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments
Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding

Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding
Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Popular News

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2
5 minutes ago
WhatsApp introduces smart storage tool: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp introduces smart storage tool: Here’s how it works
an hour ago
New aggressive H3N2 flu strain rapidly spread across US

New aggressive H3N2 flu strain rapidly spread across US

an hour ago