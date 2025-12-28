French film legend Brigitte Bardot breathes her last at age of 91 

Brigitte Bardot has left her fans to mourn at the age of 91.
The And God Created Woman starlet passed away after battling with "serious illness" for a year, as per the French news agency AFP.
On Sunday, December 28, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation confirmed her demise in a somber statement.
"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," the deceased actress’s team stated.
However, the news agency did not reveal the actual reason behind her death.
The late French actress, whose real name is Brigitte Anne-Marie Bardot, gained popularity with her exceptional roles in films, including And God Created Woman, Contempt, Rum Runners, and Shalako.
According to the media reports, Brigitte Bardot has struggled with her mental health throughout her life, and in 1960, while in production for the courtroom drama, The Truth, she attempted suicide.
She announced her retirement from her acting career in 1973 at the age of 39, having spent her life raising awareness for animal rights.
The late actress established the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the Welfare and Protection of Animals in 1986.