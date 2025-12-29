Aryna Sabalenka focuses on positives after ‘Battle of the Sexes’ defeat

Aryna Sabalenka called ‘Battle of the Sexes’ loss a “good practice” before Australian Open.
The world No. 1 Sabalenka lost the highly publicized match to Nick Kyrgios in Dubai, on Sunday, December 28.
Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios won the exhibition match 6-3, 6-3, with the match paying homage to the iconic 1973 encounter between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs and the women's tennis icon's fight for legitimacy and prize money.
On Sunday, each player received only one serve and the dimensions of Sabalenka's side of the court were nine percent smaller, in an attempt to restrict Kyrgios' power and speed advantage.
Playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, Kyrgios overcame the slightly smaller court on Sabalenka's side to secure victory.
With a one-serve-per-point rule in effect, both players faltered early before Kyrgios broke for a 4-3 lead and went on to take the opening set.