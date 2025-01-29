Entertainment

Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED

The 'Calm Down' singer shared an emotional video of Trump's immigration policy

  • January 29, 2025


Selena Gomez swiftly deleted an emotional video in which she teared up over the struggles of migrants after it sparked backlash and calls for deportation.

As per Dailymail.com, the source revealed that the Only Murder In The Building star’s decision to delete the video on Trump's order of mass deportation is based on to stay “out of politics.”

The source shared, “She realizes that she cannot go up against a Republican backed nation - many of whom are loyal customers of her Rare Beauty brand.”

According to the insider, Gomez who is engaged to her longtime beau Benny Blanco “does not wish to alienate.

The tipster revealed, she is going to stay out of politics and in her own lane after that drama.”

“Selena thought that she was being authentic and helpful with her video but in retrospect, she realizes that it could have been more powerful without the tears,” they continued.

The insider explained, “The tears showed weakness and that is not what she intended,” adding, “She is very passionate and after seeing critics calling for her to help by donating some of her millions to enrich the lives of immigrants in their home countries, she realized that she could never win.”

“She only wants people to see that most Americans are descended from immigrants. Many people are citizens because their ancestors chose to come here whether documented or not,” the source added.

To note, Selena Gomez took to Instagram stories on Monday to share an emotional video of Trump's immigration policy.

