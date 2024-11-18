Kate Middleton’s life in danger despite cancer recovery?

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their kids Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte are under major security threat.
In a huge breach of security last month, two masked men broke into Windsor Castle estate during night time, when Princess Kate and William were asleep in their home Adelaide Cottage with the kids.
Adelaide Cottage, which is just five minutes from Windsor Castle, is regularly visited by the family of five through the wrecked gate, the nearest exit to their home.
As reported by The Sun, the thieves reportedly scaled a six-foot fence and stolen a pick-up truck and quad bike from the castle grounds.
A well-place source told the outlet, "They must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while".
"They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught," added the insider.
They went on to explain, “There are alarms at Windsor Castle but the first time anyone knew there was a break-in was when they crashed through the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate exit."
"The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged," the insider noted.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident, noting, "At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor."
"Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area," they added.
However, "No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing."
This security breach is no less than a threat to Kate Middleton's life, who already had a tumultuous year since her cancer diagnosis in January.
The incident occurred just a month after Catherine revealed that she has recovered from cancer after nine months of preventive chemotherapy.