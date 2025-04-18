Easter travel alert: Major disruptions loom across rail, air and roads

Millions of people could face disruptions to their Easter weekend travel plans due to combination of rail engineering work, an airport strike and heavy traffic.
Network Rail is carrying out over 300 maintenance projects during the long weekend, including work at London Euston, reported BBC.
And on top of that, the weather could mess things up too with yellow rain warnings for parts of south-west England, south Wales and eastern Northern Ireland.
Also, there’s planned strike action at Gatwick which might affect a small number of airlines.
Kevin Groves, the head of media at Network Rail, said the "good news for passengers travelling today is that the vast majority of the rail network - well over 95% - is actually open for business as usual."
As per the reports, the biggest disruption will be at London Euston Station which will be completely closed from Saturday to Monday.
Meanwhile, on the West Coast Main Line, trains will stop at Carlisle between Saturday and Monday and buses will take passengers to stations further north.
Half of London Victoria Station will also be closed, so Southeastern trains will go to other stations like London Bridge or Cannon Street instead.
While, train services around Southampton and Brockenhurst will be disrupted too.
The RAC has also warned of significant traffic jams and adviced travellers to prepare in advance and check travel details before their journey during the Easter break.