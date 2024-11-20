Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ party aftermath sparks controversy with startling evidence

The aftermath of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ wild party has been laid bare, with shocking details emerging of blood-stained sheets, lubricant, condoms, cocaine, and razors found at the scene.
Following Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking conviction, video footage from a birthday party he hosted for his friend Meek Mill in April 2014 has surfaced.
The Dailymail report revealed that the disgraced hip-hop mogul hosted a party at the Parisian Palace in Las Vegas that Combs rented for a whopping $25,000 for the Dreams and Nightmares emcee, 37.
Jason Haight, property manager claimed that he was left with a “disgusting” mess to clean up after the party was over.
“There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder, razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers and marble floors,” he claimed to the outlet.
Revealing the details, he shared that he “found panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley.”
In a video footage obtained by the outlet unveiled the inside of the star-studded party, which included rappers Lil Durk and French Montana.
The property manager told Combs’ assistant reached out to him to rent the mansion for Meek’s birthday party.
“They requested that all interior bedroom door locks were to be ordered new and left unopened for their arrival for security purposes as they would need to supervise the installation,” he claimed.
He added, “And both keys were to be given to Mr. Combs directly and nobody else.”
Haight asserted Combs’ team asked for “double-sided locks on bedroom doors to be left unlocked for guests’ arrival — with two sets to be given to Diddy.”
The property manager said he “was given a rough estimate of 850 guests for the mansion party and we agreed a fee of $25,000 for 24 hours,” but 900 guests were at the party.
He shared that the guests were involved in “drug-fueled festivities” and described Combs as being “wasted.”
Haight mentioned that the gathering concluded at approximately 3 a.m. and asserted that there was widespread cocaine use throughout the $7.5 million estate.
Combs is imprisoned after being arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy and he pleaded not guilty regarding the charges, his trial is scheduled to commence on May 5.