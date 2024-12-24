Billie Eilish shares her pre-concert makeup routine with clever tricks

Billie Eilish has unveiled her detailed pre-show makeup and skincare routine with clever tips and tricks.
The Bird of a Feather singer took to her TikTok account on Sunday to share her beauty secrets with fans, showcasing her favorite products and techniques.
“Leave me alone I barely know what I'm doing but here’s what works for me & what I do before every show on tour,” Eilish wrote along the clip.
She kicked off her video a bit of skincare, using the Biba de Sousa micellar water and daily moisturizer to prep her skin.
Eilish then went on to her makeup, using a range of affordable and high-end products to achieve her signature "siren eyes" look.
After doing her eyes, the singer moved on to face, using the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer to hide blemishes.
Eilish make-up routine was full of clever tricks and hacks as she used the Revlon Semi Permanent Brow Ink to redefine her freckles and create a natural-looking flush.
However, her lip combo was also a highlight of the routine.
She used the viral Sacheu Peel Off Lip Liner Stay-n, which you apply to your lips, let it sit and then peel off.
Billie Eilish is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.