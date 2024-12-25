Entertainment

Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus

Snoop Dogg shares sons Corde and Cordell as well as daughter Cori with his wife, Shante Broadus

Snoop Dogg's family is expanding!

The American rapper is on cloud nine as he is set to welcome a new family member with wife Shante Broadus.

On Monday, his daughter Cori announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce.

The reality star, who is only daughter of Snoop Dogg, shared the joyous news via social media and in an interview with E!.

"I found out Oct. 28. This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooooo blessed," she told the outlet.

Broadus was diagnosed with lupus at age 6 and suffered a frightening stroke at the beginning of this year.

"I'm high risk pregnancy and doctors were very concerned for me and the baby. But God has his hands on me, and me and the baby are doing perfectly fine," she added.

Broadus further shared the adorable reaction of her famous father and mother.

“My mom and dad were so excited their baby girl is having a baby. My dad was hoping for a grandson, though,” she added.

Snoop Dogg shares sons Corde and Cordell as well as daughter Cori with his wife, Shante Broadus.

