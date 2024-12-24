Ben Affleck makes exciting plans for first Christmas after Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck chose to focus on the good that comes with the holiday season amidst divorce process with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.
Speaking to PEOPLE a source revealed that the Pearl Harbor actor is “healthy, single and enjoying life."
As the festive season is here, the 52-year-old is looking forward to spend time with all his children.
The source further noted, “Ben is spending the holiday with his children and is excited to have Violet home for break”.
Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner named Samuel,12, Seraphina Rose,15, and Violet Anne,19, who is in the first year at Yale University.
Earlier this month, Affleck was spotted with Garner along with kids where they served free meals to the L.A. homeless community at The Midnight Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Street Fair.
As per the insider, Garner also shared her plans to include the Daredevil actor during family gatherings, noting, “The kids enjoy when they all spend time together.”
Meanwhile, another source revealed that Jennifer Lopez had a rough year but now she’s doing well and is ready to start the new year afresh.
It is pertinent to note, Affleck recently joined both Lopez and Garner at a school play to cheer for their children.
On work front, Ben Affleck is busy filming The Accountant 2, which is set for release in April 2025.