Entertainment

Ben Affleck makes exciting plans for first Christmas after Jennifer Lopez split

The 'Gone Girl' actor, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are going through divorce after two years of marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024
Ben Affleck makes exciting plans for first Christmas after Jennifer Lopez split
Ben Affleck makes exciting plans for first Christmas after Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck chose to focus on the good that comes with the holiday season amidst divorce process with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Speaking to PEOPLE a source revealed that the Pearl Harbor actor is “healthy, single and enjoying life."

As the festive season is here, the 52-year-old is looking forward to spend time with all his children.

The source further noted, “Ben is spending the holiday with his children and is excited to have Violet home for break”.

Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner named Samuel,12, Seraphina Rose,15, and Violet Anne,19, who is in the first year at Yale University.

Earlier this month, Affleck was spotted with Garner along with kids where they served free meals to the L.A. homeless community at The Midnight Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Street Fair.

As per the insider, Garner also shared her plans to include the Daredevil actor during family gatherings, noting, “The kids enjoy when they all spend time together.”

Meanwhile, another source revealed that Jennifer Lopez had a rough year but now she’s doing well and is ready to start the new year afresh.

It is pertinent to note, Affleck recently joined both Lopez and Garner at a school play to cheer for their children.

On work front, Ben Affleck is busy filming The Accountant 2, which is set for release in April 2025.

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch

'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Bridgit Mendler: From Disney star to evolving artist
Bridgit Mendler: From Disney star to evolving artist
Bridgit Mendler: Charting her own Path in the entertainment industry
Bridgit Mendler: Charting her own Path in the entertainment industry
Jennifer Aniston reminds fans of Matthew Perry with heartfelt Christmas wish
Jennifer Aniston reminds fans of Matthew Perry with heartfelt Christmas wish
Selena Gomez shows off $1M engagement ring from Benny Blanco in new move
Selena Gomez shows off $1M engagement ring from Benny Blanco in new move
Travis Scott, daughter Stormi share Christmas spirit with generous act
Travis Scott, daughter Stormi share Christmas spirit with generous act
Justin Baldoni's lawyer names ‘two extremely powerful people’ behind threats
Justin Baldoni's lawyer names ‘two extremely powerful people’ behind threats
Christopher Nolan’s new movie: ‘The Odyssey’ inspired by Homer's classics
Christopher Nolan’s new movie: ‘The Odyssey’ inspired by Homer's classics
Jay-Z makes horrifying plan against Diddy amid rape allegation
Jay-Z makes horrifying plan against Diddy amid rape allegation
Reporter who bashed Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Reporter who bashed Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Chris Hemsworth enjoys early morning surf with kids: 'Nothing better'
Chris Hemsworth enjoys early morning surf with kids: 'Nothing better'