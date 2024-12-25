Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock enjoy Lakers game in LA

  • December 25, 2024
It was a star-studded night at the Lakers game!

Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio were among the famous faces who spotted enjoying the basketball game on Monday.

The Miss Congeniality actress looked radiant as she laughed and cheered on the Lakers from a luxury suite, who played against the Detroit Pistons.

During her appearance, Bullock flashed her signature megawatt smile, wearing a stylish outfit.

To note, Bullock, who is mom to two adopted children, son Louis Bardo Bullock and Laila Bullock, has kept a low profile in the year since her partner Bryan Randall died.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio was seen in his usual all-black look, including a bomber jacket, crew neck shirt and black baseball cap.

He looked handsome as always with a scruffy beard while paying close attention to the game. However, his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, who is half his age at 26 years old, was notably absent.

The couple had been spotted together just days earlier at Nobu Malibu. 

Prior to this, they celebrated DiCaprio's 50th birthday with a Mexican getaway.

The match was held days ahead of Christmas at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

