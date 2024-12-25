Sports

Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach

Dan Campbell's team is currently without several major players including Aidan Hutchinson

  • December 25, 2024
Head coach Dan Campbell's team with a 13-2 record, is close to completing an impressive 2024 season.

Campbell's team is currently without several major players including Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Carlton Davis, Alim McNeil, Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes, Marcus Davenport, and John Cominsky.

The Detroit Lions are already working to recover their injured defensive players and despite this, the team is close to securing a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Now, Campbell is about to have two key defensive players, linebackers Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin return to the team.

Campbell stated that Alex, the Lions’ defensive captain, is nearly ready to return but it’s unclear whether he will play in the team’s next game on Monday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Alex broke his forearm during Detroit’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in November.

Reeves-Maybin, on the other hand is a backup linebacker and a major team player.

"He is somebody that could potentially be brought up. We started him last week, he got a practice or two. We're going to get him more this week, see how he feels where it's at,” Campbell said of his injured player.

Dan Campbell age:

Campbell is 48 years old. He started his football career in high school at Glen Rose High School, where he played as both a running back and tight end.

Dan Campbell contract:

Although the salaries of NFL coaches are not publicly revealed, reports reveal that he earns roughly $4 million per year with the Detroit Lions.

