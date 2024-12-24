Bridgit Mendler: From Disney star to evolving artist

Bridgit Mendler has transitioned from a young Disney star to a successful businesswoman.
She started her stellar acting career with the 2007 film Alice Upside Down in which she portrayed the character of Pamela Jones.
Later on, Bridgit also starred in The Clique (2008), Muppets Most Wanted (2014), and Lennon or McCartney (2014).
From 2009 to 2012, the 32-year old actress made recurring appearances in Selena Gomez’s Disney teen sitcom, Wizards of Waverly Place, playing Juliet van Heusen.
Bridgit graduated with a degree in anthropology from the University of Southern California (USC) in 2010s, she also announced her enrollment in Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a focus on improving social media.
Who is the CEO of space Disney star?
Former Disney channel starlet Bridgit Mendler is now Space Startup, Northwood Space, ceo.
The main mission of the company is to build a "data highway between earth and space.”
Another goal of the startup is to deploy small satellites and build ground stations that can be produced and deployed quickly.