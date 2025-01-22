King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry settles NGN lawsuit

King Charles has broken his silence after Prince Harry's lawsuit settlement with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN).
However, in his first ever statement, the monarch has surprisingly chosen to focus on a different matter entirely, making no mention of the Duke of Sussex or the lawsuit.
Taking to its Instagram account on Wednesday, the Buckingham Palace shared the glimpses of Queen Camilla’s recent visit to Prospect Hospice in Wroughton, Swindon, Wiltshire, on Tuesday.
"The Queen, who has been President of the hospice since 2013, visited to meet the incredible staff, dedicated volunteers, and the patients and families who benefit from Prospect’s vital services," the caption noted.
In the photos, Queen Camilla could be seen beaming with joy as she meet the staff, volunteers and supporters as well as patients and their families.
The Palace further added, "During the visit, The Queen officially opened the Evans Education Centre and joined in cutting a special cake to mark this milestone anniversary."
King Charles' delighful update on Queen Camilla comes as Prince Harry won legal battle against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) over invasion of privacy between 2009-2011, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
The media giant has apologised to the Duke of Sussex and Lord Tom Watson.