Prince William enjoys soccer game in Monaco without Kate Middleton

Royal

  • January 22, 2025

Prince William had a whale of a time making his long held dream a reality in surprise appearance without Kate Middleton.

Just a few days after Princess Kate revealed that she is in "remission" from cancer, William travelled all the way to Monaco to witness his favourite football team play on an international stage.

On Tuesday, January 21, the 42-year-old showed his unwavering support for Aston Villa during their UEFA Champions League match against AS Monaco.

For the exciting game night, the father-of-three was accompanied by his friend Thomas van Straubenzee, a godfather to Princess Charlotte, and Nicholas van Cutsem, one of Prince Louis’ godfathers and a lifelong friend of the future king.

In a viral video, William could be seen cheering on Aston Villa from the pavilion throughout the game, however, the team ultimately lost 1-0. 

Despite the defeat, the occasion marked a poignant moment for Prince William, whose love for Aston Villa traces back to 1982, his birth year and the last time the club won the European Cup.

For the game night, William rocked a blue jacket over a dark brown sweater to beat the chilly weather of Monaco.

Kate Middleton, who has officially resumed her royal duties in September 2024, is believed to be on a break with her brother James Middleton.

