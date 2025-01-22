Royal

Prince Harry wins big against NGN group after major settlement

The Duke of Sussex settles legal row with UK media giant in major breakthrough

  • January 22, 2025
Prince Harry has won the ongoing legal battle against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) as the media giant has apologised to the Duke of Sussex and Lord Tom Watson.

The official apology obtained by GB read, "NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun.”

It continued, "NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World.”

"NGN further apologises to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years,” the statement added.

The media giant further noted, "We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages.

"It is also acknowledged, without any admission of illegality, that NGN's response to the 2006 arrests and subsequent actions were regrettable."

The statement continued, "NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to Lord Watson for the unwarranted intrusion carried out into his private life during his time in Government by the News of the World during the period 2009- 2011.

As per NGN's statement. "This includes him being placed under surveillance in 2009 by journalists at the News of the World and those instructed by them."

"NGN also acknowledges and apologises for the adverse impact this had on Lord Watson's family and has agreed to pay him substantial damages," it added.

"In addition, in 2011 News International received information that information was being passed covertly to Lord Watson from within News International.

"We now understand that this information was false, and Lord Watson was not in receipt of any such confidential information. NGN apologises fully and unequivocally for this."

To note, Prince Harry did not come to the UK for the hearing of his lawsuit against The Sun publishers, for illegally acquiring the Prince Harry's personal information with the help of private investigators and journalists.

