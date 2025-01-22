Royal

Sophie chokes back tears as she recalls her kids’ poignant tribute to late Queen

Sophie shares two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, with Prince Edward

  • January 22, 2025


Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, choked back tears as she spoke about her kids’ heartfelt tribute to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The proud mother's comments came during a visit to L'Arche, a south London community that supports people with learning disabilities, this week.

During the visit, the Duchess of Edinburgh was asked about the moment her two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex stood vigil beside the coffin of their late grandmother, Elizabeth II following her death in September 2022.

The heartfelt moment saw Louise and James join their older cousins, including Prince William Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry, in a touching tribute to their grandmother.

As Sophie recounted the experience, she became visibly emotional, pausing to collect herself before speaking, as per The Telegraph.

"Unflappable, she thinks a moment before answering. It was, she says, 'incredibly moving', leaving her 'just so proud of them' – 'all of the cousins' – for the way they listened to instructions,” the outlet noted.

Sophie further shared, "I suppose there was a part of me initially that thought, 'Would it be appropriate for James, perhaps, to do it?' because he was younger than the others, but he was really keen to do it. And I think it was really important for him to do it, and obviously for Louise as well.”

"But they did it so well, each and every one of them. I was slightly holding my breath, wanting them to feel that they'd done it well more than anything else. I wasn't worried about anything happening; it was more that I wanted them to feel that they'd done their bit for their grandmother. It was incredibly moving, and lovely to see her surrounded by them,” the Duchess added.

According to the outlet, Sophie then paused, put her hands on her heart and seemed to "blink to stop tears falling", before saying, "I don't think I can talk about it any more."

Sophie, who shares two children with prince Edward, chose not to give their daughter and son a royal title at birth and very rarely speak about their private family life. 

