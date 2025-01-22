Royal

Prince Harry blasted for receiving £10 and £20 million in damages from NGN

The Duke of Sussex receives eight-figure sum in damages from The Sun publisher Rupert Murdoch

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025


Prince Harry is under fire for receiving an astonishing amount in damages from Rupert Murdoch's News Group News Papers (NGN) as he settles lawsuit with the UK press giant.

As per ITV News' royal correspondent, Chris Ship, the Duke of Sussex has received a lucrative amount of £10 and £20 million in damages from NGN from The Sun publishers as they finally settled the lawsuit with the duke on Wednesday.

Shortly after Harry received an official apology from NGN, Chris took to his X to reveal, "Just been told News Group Newspapers have paid Prince Harry and EIGHT figure sum in damages."

Responding to his claims, UK's renowned presenter, Piers Morgan blasted Harry over his hypocrisy noting, "So 'moral crusader' Prince Harry took the cash.. will he now be issuing a 'full and unequivocal apology to the Royal Family for his own serious intrusion into their lives for personal financial gain? Or is royal intrusion absolutely fine when HE does it? What a hypocrite..."

For those unversed, Harry had filed the lawsuit against the UK press giant for invading his privacy by acquiring his personal information with the help of private investigators and journalists in 2009 to 2011.

However, just on the second day of trial on January 22, NGN group settled the legal battle with the duke by issuing an official apology along with a substantial amount in damages.

