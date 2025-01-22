Prince Nikolaos engaged to Chrysí Vardinogianni year after Princess Tatiana divorce

Just a year after his divorce from Princess Tatiana, Prince Nikolaos of Greece is ready to tie the knot again.
As per HELLO! Greece, that the 55-year-old prince has proposed to Chrysí Vardinogianni, who is the daughter of shipowner Giorgos Vardinogiannis and Agapi Politi.
Chrysí has long been a close friend of the Greek royal family and last year, she attended the wedding of Nikolaos' sister, Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar.
The engagement news comes after Chrysí's parted ways with her husband Konstantinos Markoulakis, a director, in December 2023.
Despite their split, the former couple has remained on good terms as Chrysí was seen in the audience of a play directed by Konstantinos following their split.
Last April, Nikolaos confirmed his split from his wife of 14 years, Princess Tatiana.
"Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage," he said in the statement at the time.
The prince further said, "Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.”
“The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion,” he added.
Prince Nikolaos of Greece tied the knot with Princess Tatiana in 2010.