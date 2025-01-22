Royal

Prince Nikolaos engaged to Chrysí Vardinogianni year after Princess Tatiana divorce

Prince Nikolaos of Greece, who tied the knot with Princess Tatiana in 2010, is set to marry again

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025
Prince Nikolaos engaged to Chrysí Vardinogianni year after Princess Tatiana divorce
Prince Nikolaos engaged to Chrysí Vardinogianni year after Princess Tatiana divorce

Just a year after his divorce from Princess Tatiana, Prince Nikolaos of Greece is ready to tie the knot again.

As per HELLO! Greece, that the 55-year-old prince has proposed to Chrysí Vardinogianni, who is the daughter of shipowner Giorgos Vardinogiannis and Agapi Politi.

Chrysí has long been a close friend of the Greek royal family and last year, she attended the wedding of Nikolaos' sister, Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar.

The engagement news comes after Chrysí's parted ways with her husband Konstantinos Markoulakis, a director, in December 2023.

Despite their split, the former couple has remained on good terms as Chrysí was seen in the audience of a play directed by Konstantinos following their split.

Last April, Nikolaos confirmed his split from his wife of 14 years, Princess Tatiana.

"Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage," he said in the statement at the time.

The prince further said, "Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.”

“The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion,” he added.

Prince Nikolaos of Greece tied the knot with Princess Tatiana in 2010.

5 athletes who switched gears from sports to Hollywood stardom

5 athletes who switched gears from sports to Hollywood stardom
Lily Collins teams up with Ashley Park to raise funds for LA fire victims

Lily Collins teams up with Ashley Park to raise funds for LA fire victims

Mysterious artist behind stunning beach stone art finally revealed

Mysterious artist behind stunning beach stone art finally revealed
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure

King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure
Prince William, Princess Kate break royal norms with relationship openness
Prince William, Princess Kate break royal norms with relationship openness
Sophie chokes back tears as she recalls her kids’ poignant tribute to late Queen
Sophie chokes back tears as she recalls her kids’ poignant tribute to late Queen
Prince Harry’s lawyer accuses News UK of blatant lawbreaking
Prince Harry’s lawyer accuses News UK of blatant lawbreaking
Prince William enjoys soccer game in Monaco without Kate Middleton
Prince William enjoys soccer game in Monaco without Kate Middleton
Prince Leka calls for better future on 105th anniversary of Lushnja Congress
Prince Leka calls for better future on 105th anniversary of Lushnja Congress
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry settles NGN lawsuit
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry settles NGN lawsuit
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the future Queen of Norway, celebrates 21st birthday
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the future Queen of Norway, celebrates 21st birthday
Prince Harry blasted for receiving £10 and £20 million in damages from NGN
Prince Harry blasted for receiving £10 and £20 million in damages from NGN
Prince Harry breaks silence after winning lawsuit against UK press
Prince Harry breaks silence after winning lawsuit against UK press
Prince Harry wins big against NGN group after major settlement
Prince Harry wins big against NGN group after major settlement
Queen Camilla makes heartfelt confession about 'loved one' amid hospital visit
Queen Camilla makes heartfelt confession about 'loved one' amid hospital visit