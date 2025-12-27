Akshaye Khanna faces legal action for turning down big role affter 'Dhurandhar' 

Akshaye Khanna has faced serious consequences after turning down a major film due to Dhurandhar's fever.
Several Indian media reports claimed that the success’ fever has made the Dil Chahta Hai actor extremely proud as he rejected a big role in the upcoming film, Drishyam 3.
Khanna reportedly refused to be a part of Ajay Devgn’s next mega project via text message, which forced the film producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak, to take legal action against the actor’s unprofessional behavior.
According to details mentioned in the legal notice, Pathak has paid an advance payment to the 50-year-old actor after he signed the agreement last month for Drishyam's third instalment.
He also expressed his concerns that due to Khanna’s unethical gesture, his film might be affected, as he was previously part of the second part of the superhit movie.
"We were working on ‘Drishyam 3’ for two years, and Akshaye was aware of this. We had narrated the entire script to him, and he had liked it. Before signing the agreement, we negotiated on his acting fee thrice and only after it was okay for both of us, we signed the agreement and gave him the signing amount," Pathak told PTI.
This decision of Akshaye Khanna came during the success of his new movie, Dhurandhar, which recently created history at the box office.
For those unaware, the Hungama actor played the role of the Inspector General Tarun Ahlawat alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the second part of the movie, which was premiered in November 18, 2022.
As of now, Khanna has not broken his silence over the legal action of Drishyam’s film producer.