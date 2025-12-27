Hiba Bukhari, Yasir Hussain call Danish Taimoor Pakistan’s Salman Khan

Danish Taimoor remains one of the biggest names in Pakistani television, with a record-breaking viewership that only a very few actors can match.
The game show host and actor is the only Pakistani actor whose more than five dramas have crossed the one-billion-view mark.
The Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi actor alone delivered two back-to-back blockbusters, Mann Mast Malang and Sher, starring the top actress of Pakistan Sarah Khan, both exceeding one billion views.
He is currently shooting for the forthcoming project with his Deewangi and Jaan Nisar co-star, Hiba Bukhari.
During the Urdu Conference in Karachi, actors Hiba Bukhari and Yasir Hussain defended Danish, following criticism of his repetitive roles and styling.
While responding to Abdullah Sultan’s remarks about Danish portraying similar characters, Hiba — who ca-stared the artist — defended the actor saying every actor has a distinct identity.
She compared him to Bollywood star Salman Khan, stating “Now that you have specified the actor, I would say every actor is known for different things. If we talk internationally, every actor is unique. Salman Khan has his signature style, Shahrukh Khan is Shahrukh Khan."
Hiba went on to say, "I won’t say Salman Khan can play Irrfan Khan’s roles—he can’t, you know what I mean? If someone is doing it, producers are paying for it, and it is getting views, then what’s the issue?”
Danish holds a great persona that audiences enjoy. She added that if producers continue to cast him and his projects capture tremendous attention, there is no real issue.
Yasir Hussain echoed her sentiments, stating that audiences prefer seeing Danish in powerful, affluent roles that reflect a fantasy many viewers relate to.
Yasir stated, “People don’t want to see Danish Taimoor in poor or completely different characters. They want to see him as a rich, successful businessman who always gets what he loves. In Pakistan, very few are privileged to have that status, but it is a fantasy for people, and Danish Taimoor is fulfilling it. It works for both him and the audience.”