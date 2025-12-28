Karan Johar gets emotional as he reflects working with Amitabh Bachchan

Trending
Karan Johar has gotten emotional as he opened up about working with Amitabh Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The Indian filmmaker revealed that working with two Bollywood icons came with immense pressure and several emotional breakdowns.

He recently appeared on Manyavar’s YouTube channel to reflect on his directing journey.

Karan added, “There were kind of two times that happened to me, on separate occasions. One was when I directed Mr Bachchan for the first time. And the other was when Lata ji sang. Both of these happened on my second feature film.”

He added, I was 28 years old, and I was like, man, this is my entire childhood unravelling in front of me. I was like, how can I, how can I go beyond this? And I still don’t think I have. You know, I think I peaked. Like, this could be your peak. I think I peaked at 28.”

For Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan also worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Jaya Bachchan.

He started his directing journey with the iconic romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998.

