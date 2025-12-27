Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Anil Kapoor sweetly welcomes Salman Khan to '60s' club with moving note

The 'Dabangg' star turns 60 earlier this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Anil Kapoor sweetly welcomes Salman Khan to 60s club with moving note
Anil Kapoor sweetly welcomes Salman Khan to '60s' club with moving note  

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his old pal, Salman Khan's milestone birthday with a touching birthday statement.

On Saturday, December 27, the Ek Tha Tiger star turned 60.

To pay a heartfelt tribute to one of his oldest friends, Anil took to his Instagram account to share a never-before-seen throwback glimpse into his and Salman's golden era.

The Animal actor began his statement, "Our friendship has always been simple. Sometimes we meet more when we’re working on a film together, and sometimes even when we’re not."

"But the love and bond have always remained the same. I truly hope this friendship, this warmth we share, lasts forever. Welcome to the 60s, my friend," the Welcome actor noted.

He also dropped a few behind-the-scenes from their movies, which they starred together, including No Entry, Race 3, No Entry Mein Entry and others.  

In addition to Anil, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, and Katrina Kaif celebrate his 60th birthday. 

The Radhe actress also shared the teaser and link to the actor’s much-awaited film, Battle of Galwan, which is slated to be released on April 17, 2026.  

Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur celebrates his 60th birthday

Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur celebrates his 60th birthday
Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday

Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday
Hiba Bukhari, Yasir Hussain call Danish Taimoor Pakistan’s Salman Khan

Hiba Bukhari, Yasir Hussain call Danish Taimoor Pakistan’s Salman Khan
Akshaye Khanna faces legal action for turning down big role affter 'Dhurandhar'

Akshaye Khanna faces legal action for turning down big role affter 'Dhurandhar'

Katrina Kaif makes Salman Khan’s 60th birthday special with sweet shout-out

Katrina Kaif makes Salman Khan’s 60th birthday special with sweet shout-out
Sarah Khan crushes hard on Falak Shabir in his 40th birthday post: ‘he’s a 10’

Sarah Khan crushes hard on Falak Shabir in his 40th birthday post: ‘he’s a 10’
Kiara Advani extends birthday wish to Salman Khan

Kiara Advani extends birthday wish to Salman Khan
'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan reveals exciting teaser on his 60th birthday

'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan reveals exciting teaser on his 60th birthday
Hasan Raheem makes fans aware of major scam in lighthearted post

Hasan Raheem makes fans aware of major scam in lighthearted post

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's festive fun continues post-wedding celebrations

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's festive fun continues post-wedding celebrations
Salman Khan's bodyguard pens sweet birthday message as superstar turns 60

Salman Khan's bodyguard pens sweet birthday message as superstar turns 60
Dananeer celebrates birthday with 'insane love' amidst Ahad Raza Mir dating rumors

Dananeer celebrates birthday with 'insane love' amidst Ahad Raza Mir dating rumors

Popular News

Diogo Jota’s sons lead emotional tribute in 'unforgettable' Anfield moment

Diogo Jota’s sons lead emotional tribute in 'unforgettable' Anfield moment
28 minutes ago
Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

2 hours ago
Google allows users change their gmail addresses without losing data

Google allows users change their gmail addresses without losing data
2 hours ago