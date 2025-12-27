Anil Kapoor sweetly welcomes Salman Khan to '60s' club with moving note  

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his old pal, Salman Khan's milestone birthday with a touching birthday statement.
On Saturday, December 27, the Ek Tha Tiger star turned 60.
To pay a heartfelt tribute to one of his oldest friends, Anil took to his Instagram account to share a never-before-seen throwback glimpse into his and Salman's golden era.
The Animal actor began his statement, "Our friendship has always been simple. Sometimes we meet more when we’re working on a film together, and sometimes even when we’re not."
"But the love and bond have always remained the same. I truly hope this friendship, this warmth we share, lasts forever. Welcome to the 60s, my friend," the Welcome actor noted.
He also dropped a few behind-the-scenes from their movies, which they starred together, including No Entry, Race 3, No Entry Mein Entry and others.
In addition to Anil, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, and Katrina Kaif celebrate his 60th birthday.
The Radhe actress also shared the teaser and link to the actor’s much-awaited film, Battle of Galwan, which is slated to be released on April 17, 2026.