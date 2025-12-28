Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' delayed as Salman Khan drops teaser of 'Battle of Galwan' 

Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, Alpha, has faced delays after Salman Khan dropped the first trailer of his new movie, Battle of Galwan.    

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star’s one of the most anticipated projects has been postponed for the second time, with Yash Raj Films announcing the delay to avoid a box-office clash with the Dabangg actor.

Alia's new action-thriller has been one of the most anticipated projects. 

However, the project has now been shelved due to a clash with Salman's Battle of Galwan.

The announcement regarding the project being shelved was made official on Saturday.

Taran Adarsh, the film critic, shared the news via his X account, "LPHA AVOIDS CLASH WITH BATTLE OF GALWAN. YRF TO DECIDE ON NEW DATE. Aditya Chopra steps aside for Salman Khan, moving Alpha from its earlier announced release date of 17 April 2026 to avoid a direct clash with Battle Of Galwan." 

He also revealed the new release date for Alia's new film, "YRF had locked 17 April 2026 for Alpha, but the makers will now announce a new release date after assessing the theatrical release calendar over the next couple of months."

For those unaware, the film was initially scheduled to hit theatres on December 25, a date Alia Bhatt had earlier confirmed during her appearance on the sidelines of Milan Fashion Week.  

