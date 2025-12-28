AP Dhillon breaks silence after kissing Tara Sutaria at Mumbai concert

AP Dhillon shared a delightful message after kissing Tara Sutaria in front of her boyfriend Veer Pahariya Mumbai concert.
On Friday night, the Indian singer performed his hit single Thodi Si Daaru with Tara.
In one viral clip, AP wa spotted embracing Tara and kissing her on the cheek.
As the camera zoomed in on Veer, fans were quick to notice he looked pretty unhappy, looking like he was seriously bothered by what was going down.
Shortly after the concert, the Brown Munde hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a sweet message alongside a clip.
He wrote, “Mumbai turned the volume all the way up.”
The video featured AP in his private jet for the show.
Following his message, fans rushed to the comment section to address the recent controversy.
A fan wrote, “Isne toh irl dekh liya hamne toh phir bhi phone mai dekha tha. oh it hurts man, veer is better without her.”
Another commented, “It’s just a friendly hug and kiss,” while another pointed out, “The internet loves double standards.”
For those unversed, Tara and Veer reportedly began dating in early 2025.