Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur celebrates his 60th birthday

While the entire Bollywood is celebrating Salman Khan’s milestone 60th birthday, it’s his rumored girlfriend who actually stole the spotlight.
Through her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 27, Iulia Vantur made the Dabangg star’s day extra special by marking his birthday giving him huge shout-outs.
In the first update, the 45-year-old Romanian actress re-shared Viral Bhayani’s video featuring the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai illuminated to celebrate the Bollywood star’s special day.
The iconic bridge displayed a portrait of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor along with a "happy birthday BHAI" message.
Iulia reposted the clip with a red heart emoji, subtly expressing love for Salman Khan.
In the second story, the Radhe actress shared the teaser and link of Salman’s upcoming movie Battle of Galwan, which was released today, December 27, to mark the actor’s milestone birthday.
The film is set to release on April 17, 2026.
About Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur:
Salman Khan has been romantically linked to Iulia Vanture since 2012, with the Romanian actress often seen accompanying the Tubelight star at high-profile events.
While neither of them has officially confirmed a long-term relationship, their appearances together and frequent social media interactions have fueled ongoing speculation about them being a couple.