Kiara Advani wraps 2025 with never-seen-before snaps, calls it 'a year of firsts'

2025 was quite a happening year for Kiara Advani, from making her Met Gala debut with a baby bump to welcoming her daughter Sarayaah with her husband Sidharth Malhotra.
Turning to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 31, to share several highlights of her year, the Kabir Singh actress penned, "2025 - The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn't imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and sweet blessings."
In the social media post, Kiara shared some key moments from her year, including a black-and-white close-up snap of herself with Sidharth in her MET Gala dress.
The fourth slide showed a gold chain with the letters of the word "MAMA", highlighting her new role of a mother that she embraced in July.
Furthermore, a mirror selfie gave fans a glimpse of a pink jungle-themed room of her daughter, and she also shared some clicks from her dates with the Student of the Year actor.
She also posted a snap of a handwritten letter by her mother, where she wrote about Kiara rejoining work after welcoming Sarayaah and how motherhood can only make one "stronger, softer, brighter, and even more you."
"God bless you my child. I pray you will balance every role you play in your life. With God on your side you can do it all," Kiara's mother concluded in the emotional letter.
Expressing her excitement for the next year, Kiara added in the caption, "Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you. Stepping into this new year with gratitude, excitement and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world."
Notably, in 2025, two of Kiara's films, Game Changer and War 2, were released.
In 2026, she will be seen in gangster movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.