Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

Kiara Advani wraps 2025 with never-seen-before snaps, calls it 'a year of firsts'

The Bollywood star has reflected on her year in a heartfelt Instagram post, featuring her husband, Sidharth Malhotra

  • By Hania Jamil
Kiara Advani wraps 2025 with never-seen-before snaps, calls it a year of firsts
Kiara Advani wraps 2025 with never-seen-before snaps, calls it 'a year of firsts'

2025 was quite a happening year for Kiara Advani, from making her Met Gala debut with a baby bump to welcoming her daughter Sarayaah with her husband Sidharth Malhotra.

Turning to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 31, to share several highlights of her year, the Kabir Singh actress penned, "2025 - The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn't imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and sweet blessings."

In the social media post, Kiara shared some key moments from her year, including a black-and-white close-up snap of herself with Sidharth in her MET Gala dress.

The fourth slide showed a gold chain with the letters of the word "MAMA", highlighting her new role of a mother that she embraced in July.


Furthermore, a mirror selfie gave fans a glimpse of a pink jungle-themed room of her daughter, and she also shared some clicks from her dates with the Student of the Year actor.

She also posted a snap of a handwritten letter by her mother, where she wrote about Kiara rejoining work after welcoming Sarayaah and how motherhood can only make one "stronger, softer, brighter, and even more you."

"God bless you my child. I pray you will balance every role you play in your life. With God on your side you can do it all," Kiara's mother concluded in the emotional letter.

Expressing her excitement for the next year, Kiara added in the caption, "Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you. Stepping into this new year with gratitude, excitement and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world."

Notably, in 2025, two of Kiara's films, Game Changer and War 2, were released.

In 2026, she will be seen in gangster movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.

Akshaye Khanna hit with serious claims after 'Drishyam 3' exit

Akshaye Khanna hit with serious claims after 'Drishyam 3' exit
Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends

Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends
'Ikkis' director Sriram Raghavan shares candid take on 'Dhurandhar'

'Ikkis' director Sriram Raghavan shares candid take on 'Dhurandhar'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys dreamy Portugal getaway with husband Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys dreamy Portugal getaway with husband Raj Nidimoru
'Drishyam 3' actor Mohanlal's mom Santhakumari dies at age of 90

'Drishyam 3' actor Mohanlal's mom Santhakumari dies at age of 90
Bobby Deol tearfully remembers late father Dharmendra at 'Ikkis' premiere

Bobby Deol tearfully remembers late father Dharmendra at 'Ikkis' premiere
Malaika Arora makes candid admission on divorce: 'I have no regrets'

Malaika Arora makes candid admission on divorce: 'I have no regrets'
Mishi Khan takes subtle swipe at Imad Wasim after his split announcement

Mishi Khan takes subtle swipe at Imad Wasim after his split announcement

Sanjay Dutt wins praise for nailing ghostly villain in ‘Raja Saab 2.0’ trailer

Sanjay Dutt wins praise for nailing ghostly villain in ‘Raja Saab 2.0’ trailer
Salman Khan, Deol family, Rekha attend Agastya Nanda’s 'Ikkis' screening

Salman Khan, Deol family, Rekha attend Agastya Nanda’s 'Ikkis' screening
Rashmika Mandanna shares Rome dump amid Vijay Deverakonda wedding rumours

Rashmika Mandanna shares Rome dump amid Vijay Deverakonda wedding rumours
Saba Qamar spills exciting beans on 'paranormal' drama 'Muamma'

Saba Qamar spills exciting beans on 'paranormal' drama 'Muamma'

Popular News

Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon

Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon
26 minutes ago
Meghan Markle receives scathing advice to focus on two major things in 2026

Meghan Markle receives scathing advice to focus on two major things in 2026
48 minutes ago
Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends

Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends
4 hours ago