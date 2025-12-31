Meghan Markle receives scathing advice to focus on two major things in 2026

Royal
Meghan Markle has been given a crucial four-word advice for a successful career in 2026.

The Duchess of Sussex had an eventful year from her Instagram comeback, lifestyle brand As Ever launch to release Netflix cooking series With Love, Meghan and podcast's release.

Despite having a year full of limelight, the former Suits actress did not achieved the desired outcome from her entertainment ventures.

Therefore, a business expert has shared his two cents on how the wife of Prince Harry can have a better year ahead if only she follows one important advice.

Speaking exclusively to Express UK, a brand and culture expert Nick Ede adviced that Meghan should "stay in her lane" as that this is when she is most "impactful".

He explained, "The appetite isn’t necessarily for more from Meghan, but for clarity from her. We want to define who she is and what her place is in the world of celebrity."

"She has scatter-gunned herself constantly over the past few years and it’s not really worked," Nick added.

The business expert further advised, "For maximum success, she should focus on two things: consistency and credibility."

"That means choosing one or two core areas to concentrate on. whether that’s philanthropy, female entrepreneurship, or just being a celebrity with a brand, she just needs to commit to it long-term, without constantly reframing her narrative," he emphasised.

Concluding his argument, Nick noted, "The biggest win for Meghan would be to let her work speak louder than her story."

To note, Meghan Markle - who stepped down from her royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US with husband, Prince Harry hasn't revealed her 2026 plans yet.

