Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon

  • By Bushra Saleem
Veer Pahariya shows support for girlfriend Tara Sutaria amid cheating rumours with AP Dhillon

  • By Bushra Saleem
Tara Sutaria has exposed the “paid PR” campaign behind her controversy with AP Dhillon.

Taking to her social media, the Student of The Year 2 actress shared a video of a content creator named Tanisha Malara who exposed the organised campaign designed to defame Sutaria and the Canadian singer and rapper.

In the video the content creator revealed that she was approached to make a video to defame Sutaraia and Dhillon. She also shared the screenshots of the messages and files shared with her.

The Tadap starlet sharing the reel on her Instagram wrote, “Thank you @tanisha__malara for speaking up and sharing how this is PAID PR and done to malign my reputation." 

"It’s disgusting that they’ve made a list of derogatory captions and talking points to send to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages. All to ruin my career and relationship??? The joke is STILL on them. See it for yourselves," she added. 


The Ek Villain Returns actress also shared the screenshots from the video on her story.

One of the screenshots has a list of derogatory comments and captions against her. Tara alleges that these PDFs were shared with several content creators and media pages.

Apurva actress, penned, “These are the captions and talking points sent out to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages. All to malign my image and ruin my relationship and career? SHAMEFUL and sick. Clearly seeing people happy hurts those that aren't. Will not stop sharing the truth. See it for yourselves.”

Sutaria's boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, also reacted to the video and showed his support in the comments section, saying, "Always with you."

Meanwhile, Dhillon wrote, “Against AP Dhillon” (laughing emoji).

For the unversed, Sutaria sparked cheating rumours after she, along with her boyfriend, attended an AP Dhillon concert and joined the singer on stage for the song Thodi Si Daaru.

