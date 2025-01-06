Entertainment

Selena Gomez gets kiss from Benny Blanco after losing Golden Globe to Zoe

Selena Gomez loses Golden Globe to 'Emilia Pérez' co-star Zoe Saldaña

Selena Gomez received heartfelt kiss from fiancé Benny Blanco after losing Golden Globes award to Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña.

On Sunday, January 5, the lovebirds made their first public appearance at an award show after getting engaged in December 2024.

The Rare Beauty founder didn't walk the carpet with the love of her life but has plenty of PDA-filled moments throughout the award night.

Selena, 32, exuded elegance in a Prada off-the-shoulder blue gown. To give the dress a timeless glamorous look, she complimented it with a scarf that.

For accessories, the Only Murders in the Building starlet chose a dazzling diamond necklace and stud earrings by Tiffany & Co.

During the opening monologue, host Nikki Glaser made a hilarious remark about couple’s relationship.

“A double nominee tonight for Emelia Perez and Only Murders, and she's here with her new fiance, Benny blanco. And Benny blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish,” she stated.

Nikki added. “I love you. Selena, you are so good in Emilia Perez. I loved it so much. Emilia Perez, yes. Emilia Perez earned ten nominations for Netflix, and I loved it. I think it is without a doubt the most audacious, groundbreaking film to ever autoplay after Is it Cake.”

Notably, Selena was nominated in two categories, Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez and Best Performance by an Actress for Only Murders in the Building.

However, she lost in the former category to co-host Zoe.

