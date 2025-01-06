Royal

Meghan Markle's father sends clear message to King Charles, claims daughter's shocking plea

Meghan Markle's father sends clear message to King Charles, claims daughter's shocking plea

  January 06, 2025


Thomas Markle has claimed that Meghan Markle once urged him to sever ties with his other children, a revelation he shared while addressing King Charles in a heartfelt message.

As per the GB News, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex shared his plan to leave Mexico after spending the last 10 years in the country and also sent a message to King Charles.

Thomas said, "There were good times. She was a good girl,” adding, "I don't like some of the things my daughter has done but I will always love her.”

He continued, "My door is always open to her. I love her and that will never change. I love all my children."

The Hollywood director went on to say, "Meghan once told me she wanted me to stop talking to Tom Jr and Samantha, my children from my first marriage. But what parent could ever agree to that?"

Expressing his gratitude to King Charles, for walking his daughter down the aisle during her 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle, Thomas said, "I'm a grandfather and he is King of England – but he too is a grandfather who would like to see his grandkids."

He revealed, "Every day I see something about Meghan. This week it has been the new TV show,” adding, "I wish her no ill-will. My dream is that one day I could bring my whole family together, like a 'normal' family”

Thomas said, "The British people have been so kind to me. I'd like to thank them for their support and kindness,” adding, "I will always have a soft spot in my heart for the kind people of the UK."

To note, Thomas' statement came after the Duchess of Sussex announced her new Netflix series titled With Love, Meghan which will be released on January 15.

