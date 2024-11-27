Entertainment

Snoop Dogg shares heartwarming plans for Thanksgiving with his growing family

'The Next Episode' rapper shared the details of his holiday plans with his family

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Snoop Dogg is ready to trade the stage for the Thanksgiving table as he opens up about celebrating the holiday with his nine grandchildren.

Speaking with Let's Go! with Bill Belichick, Maxx Crosby, Peter King & Jim Gray, the rapper, a father of four, shared the details on his holiday plans with his family.

“You know, Martha [Stewart] sent me some s--- that I don’t know how to cook," said Snoop, 53.

He added, "My family gonna keep it real basic. We're gonna go with the old turkey, the ham, the stuffing, the dressing."

Earlier, Snoop shared while conversing with The Jennifer Hudson Show in January that he has 12 grandchildren, noting that he is a grandfather of "a lot of grandkids now.”

The Young, Wild & Free rapper said, “I got like nine grandkids. So I really enjoy my time with them. We pull out jumpers and have little things for them.”

"I get to be a character that day. I may put on a costume and dress up and not even be Paw-Paw," he continued.

Snoop added, "I may be a character all day, maybe Buzz Lightyear or some----, you know what I'm saying?"

"That's the joy in my life now, to really be able to be a grown--- man with grandkids and to enjoy it," he said.

To note, Snoop Dogg is a father of Corde, 30, and Cordell, 27, as well as daughter Cori, 25, whom he shares with his wife, Shante Broadus.

He’s been married to Broadus since 1997.But Dogg also has a son, Julian, 26, from a previous relationship.

