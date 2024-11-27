Beyoncé beats Taylor Swift on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century list

Entertainment

  November 27, 2024
Beyoncé has been crowned Billboard's Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century, securing the top spot ahead of fellow chart-topping icon Taylor Swift, who claims the No. 2 position.

As per the outlet, the Halo crooner got the title of best-selling pop star of the 21st century, while the Lover crooner had to settle for a number two place.

Billboard decided on the record sales, but the renowned music magazine cited Beyonce's game-changing 2013 self-titled album, a surprise release that ushered in a new age of visual albums, as a crucial component in her success.

Rihanna at three, Drake at four and Lady Gaga at five, complete the top five, which was revealed in earlier weeks.

However, the top three rank was garnered by female artists but it’s a male-heavy list, with 14 male artists and bands featured compared to 11 female artists.

In a list, only 2 groups made the position as Korean boy band BTS at 19 and UK X Factor group One Direction at 22.

The list also selected rappers with Kanye West, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny all joining Drake on the list.

