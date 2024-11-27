Adele faces setback after releasing ‘limited edition’ vinyl box set

Entertainment

Adele's final tour date was November 23, 2024, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

  • November 27, 2024
Adele has been receiving criticism for releasing super expensive $349 limited edition vinyl box set.

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner announced that she has released a special vinyl box set that will feature the entire live set-list, a photo book, and even confetti from her shows.

Taking to Instagram, Adele penned, “To commemorate the ending of my residency in Las Vegas, I’m making a limited edition vinyl box set featuring the entire live setlist, a photo book, and even confetti from the show.”

The Set Fire to the Rain singer added, “The new merch store also features my new card game, ‘Love is a Game’, favourite items from Vegas and Munich, as well as some new holiday exclusives.”

Shortly after she shared the great news, her fans started trolling her for making vinyl box set unaffordably.


A user commented, “I feel like is a little steep for that boxset though”

Another wrote, “Wow. Talk about selling out @adele So so ashamed man. You used to be all about the music. Now it’s clearly about the dolla. A fucking card game? What happened to that 16 year old who performed on jools Holland and inspired a generation of musicians.”

Notably, Adele performed her last Weekends with Adele tour show on November 23, 2024.

