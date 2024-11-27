Entertainment

Zayn Malik makes emotional plea to fans after Liam Payne’s death

The One Direction alum addressed his fans during a UK sold-out show

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Zayn Malik returned to London for his highly anticipated sold-out show, taking a moment to pay a heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne while expressing gratitude to fans for their patience throughout his break.

During his performance, the One Direction alum addressed his fans saying, “Thank you for waiting, I know I took a while but we are here.”

Malik exclaimed while greeting his fans, “Yooooo! What's happening! What's going on London.”

He continued, “It f****g feels amazing to be here not going to lie. Thank you for waiting, I know I took a while but we are here so tonight I want you guys to have an amazing night, really enjoy yourself, sing along, scream.”

The father of one stated, “If people have told you to be quiet online pay them no mind at all we are here tonight we are having a good time.”

Malik concluded, “Have a drink, have a laugh let's enjoy ourselves yeah.”

The Night Changes singer began his Stairway To The Sky tour after he postponed the first two dates of the tour in the wake of Liam's tragic death.

He concluded his stellar performance by giving a touching tribute to Liam Payne.

In the backdrop of the stage the visual appeared, “Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro,” and a red heart.

Notably, Zayn Malik embarked on a solo tour after nine years, he will have further dates in Wolverhampton, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle before he moves to the US.

