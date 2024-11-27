Queen Camilla's Royal role will be 'reevaluated' after King Charles death

Queen Camilla is reportedly not willing to give her crown to Kate Middleton for obvious reasons.
The 77-year-old who is currently off duty due to her deteriorating health condition amid chest infection doesn't want to pass her role to the future Queen, Kate, as Camilla always "wanted to be a queen."
A source has exclusively told OK that Camilla “loves her responsibilities” and “her whole life, she has always wanted to be queen, so she doesn’t want to let it go so fast.”
As per the insider, Camilla and Kate “always had a tense relationship."
Although Queen Camilla is not Prince William and Harry's real mother, her “role in the monarchy may be reevaluated" if she were to become widowed amid King Charles's health woes.
It is pertinent to mention that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
Meanwhile Kate Middleton who was also diagnosed with the same disease at the same time has beaten cancer in September after nine months of treatment.