Entertainment

Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life

The 'Barbie' star recently welcomed their first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life

Margot Robbie is fully embracing the ups and downs of motherhood, sharing that she "enjoys the challenge" of balancing her personal life with her career.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Barbie star who recently welcomed their first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley, is enjoying the challenges of motherhood.

A source said, "They have been hanging out in (Los Angeles) as a family. Tom's mum has been visiting from England."

The insider also revealed the plans of Robbie to return to work in 2025.

But amid this time The Wolf of Wall Street actress is intent on spending some quality time with her newborn baby, whose name and birth date have yet to be revealed.

"Margot has several projects lined up next year. She wants to rest now and spend time with the baby," continues the source.

The insider went on to say, "She's enjoying motherhood."

Previously another source revealed that how the couple is coping with the new change in their life after welcoming their baby.

"They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived," said the insider.

The tipster added, "They’ve both been settling into being parents."

Margot Robbie married with Tom Ackerley in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay, 

Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life

Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
James Middleton offers sympathy to Queen Camilla after loss of beloved dog

James Middleton offers sympathy to Queen Camilla after loss of beloved dog
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll

Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
Beyoncé beats Taylor Swift on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century list
Beyoncé beats Taylor Swift on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century list
Zayn Malik makes emotional plea to fans after Liam Payne’s death
Zayn Malik makes emotional plea to fans after Liam Payne’s death
Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?
Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?
Snoop Dogg shares heartwarming plans for Thanksgiving with his growing family
Snoop Dogg shares heartwarming plans for Thanksgiving with his growing family
Cher announces retirement from music: 'I'm older than dirt now'
Cher announces retirement from music: 'I'm older than dirt now'
Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce
Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce
Who took the season 33 Mirrorball Trophy of 'Dancing with the Stars'?
Who took the season 33 Mirrorball Trophy of 'Dancing with the Stars'?
Adele faces setback after releasing ‘limited edition’ vinyl box set
Adele faces setback after releasing ‘limited edition’ vinyl box set
Inside Paul Mescal’s dating life with girlfriend Gracie Abrams
Inside Paul Mescal’s dating life with girlfriend Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift drops two huge surprises ahead of her 35th birthday
Taylor Swift drops two huge surprises ahead of her 35th birthday