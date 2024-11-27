Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life

Margot Robbie is fully embracing the ups and downs of motherhood, sharing that she "enjoys the challenge" of balancing her personal life with her career.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Barbie star who recently welcomed their first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley, is enjoying the challenges of motherhood.
A source said, "They have been hanging out in (Los Angeles) as a family. Tom's mum has been visiting from England."
The insider also revealed the plans of Robbie to return to work in 2025.
But amid this time The Wolf of Wall Street actress is intent on spending some quality time with her newborn baby, whose name and birth date have yet to be revealed.
"Margot has several projects lined up next year. She wants to rest now and spend time with the baby," continues the source.
The insider went on to say, "She's enjoying motherhood."
Previously another source revealed that how the couple is coping with the new change in their life after welcoming their baby.
"They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived," said the insider.
The tipster added, "They’ve both been settling into being parents."
Margot Robbie married with Tom Ackerley in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay,