Prince William closely following investigation after security scare

Prince William is closely following an ongoing investigation after a disturbing incident left Princess Kate feeling deeply unsettled, as reported by royal sources.
In October, the Prince and Princess of Wales experienced a significant security breach at their Windsor Castle Estate.
Masked thieves climbed a six-foot fence to steal vehicles, including a pickup truck and a quad bike, from Shaw Farm, situated within the grounds of the Prince and Princess of Wales' home at Adelaide Cottage.
According to reports, Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children—George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6—were asleep in their beds just five minutes away when the theft occurred. Sources say the incident has left the couple concerned about potential future security risks.
The source claimed: "William and Kate have been pretty shaken up, and it really reinforces the importance of being vigilant and protecting their family’s security at all times.
"It’s a huge concern that these raiders were able to scale the fence and make off with stolen vehicles, and the fact it happened when the Waleses were so close by and fast asleep was a big shock to process when they found out.
"Like any parents, they’re constantly worrying about the welfare of their children."
The insider continued to tell Closer: "It’s by far their number one priority, so naturally, it’s frightening and extremely alarming that this happened in such close proximity."
The source continued: "It goes without saying that William will want to be fully informed with whatever measures are deemed necessary moving forward, to ensure all surrounding properties are adequately protected around the clock.
"Like William, Kate has every faith in the security team who protect the family but she says they can’t go on like this.
"It’s made her realise what could happen if eyes are taken off the ball and that protective measures need to be tightened."