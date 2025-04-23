Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share important message on Prince Louis' birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue joint statement as Prince Louis marks his 7th birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a joint statement to mark a key occasion amid Prince Louis birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked International Earth Day, April 22, with a thought provoking message, coincidentally released on Prince Louis's seventh birthday, April 23, 2025.

"Today marks Earth Day, a global effort to raise awareness of the importance of environmentalism, and uplift efforts to combat the climate crisis," the statement began.

Their message continued, "In the spirit of acting locally while staying focused on the impact globally, the Archewell team volunteered with L.A. Works and Los Angeles River State Park Partners to help build and restore a native habitat."

"The team assisted with planting and mulching, removing invasive species, and maintaining the greenery at a local park, adjacent to the L.A. River," it added.

Their statement further highlighted that "Earth Day is a time to honor the planet and highlight the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation."

It is unknown if uncle Prince Harry has reached out to his nephew, Prince William's son, Louis to wish him on his 7th birthday.

Prince Harry and Prince William feud

The royal brothers are believed to be not on speaking terms since the release of duke's bombshell memoir, Spare in 2023, in which Harry made high profile claims against the future king and his wife Kate Middleton alongwith other members of the royal family, including King Charles.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

