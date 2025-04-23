Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles

Sarah Ferguson has made a painful confession just less than a week after reuniting with the Royal Family.
The ex-wife of Prince Andrew, who joined King Charles and Queen Camilla on Easter Sunday in Windsor told The Times that her cancer diagnosis "felt like a death sentence."
As a patron of a Teenage Cancer Trust for past 35 years and dual cancer survivor, Sarah also wrote a special comment piece for the publication to raise awareness about the fatal disease among young victims.
"The founders of the charity Teenage Cancer Trust, Myrna and Adrian Whiteson, used to tell me when I started working with them 35 years ago: never forget that in the three minutes of your speech, a teenager will be diagnosed with cancer," she began.
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mom continued, "It’s incredibly important to me to seek to amplify the voices and experiences of people with cancer who receive less attention, whose voices are not listened to and who can be overlooked."
Sarah Ferguson's dual cancer diagnosis
The 65-year-old Duchess of York was diagnosed with breast cancer (and underwent a single mastectomy) in 2023.
Then she was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma (a form of skin cancer) six months later in January 2024.