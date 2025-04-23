Kensington Palace releases birthday boy Prince Louis' adorable video

Prince William and Kate Middleton release a heartwarming video of charming Prince Louis on his seventh birthday.
On April 23, the young royal turned seven-year-old.
Kensington Palace posted a short clip of Louis through the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account.
The birthday boy can be seen wearing a grey sweater over checked shirt, coordinated with denim blue jeans.
William and Kate also posted a new portrait of their youngest son on social media.
The royal couple penned, "Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!"
Moreover, King Charles also released an emotional birthday wish for his grandson.
The British monarch wrote, “Happy birthday to Prince Louis.”
Royal Fans’ reaction to Prince Louis’ birthday video:
Shortly after Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a touching video of Prince Louis, royal fans flooded the comment section to wish the birthday boy.
A fan wrote, “Happy birthday Prince Louis, have a blessed year ahead.”
Another royal well-wisher wrote, “A few years ago Kate was holding him in her arm while leaving the hospital, time surely flies.”
“OMG you are getting so big It’s making me emotional (heart emoji) Happy Birthday Louis!” a third noted.
Notably, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their second son at St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018.