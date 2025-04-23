Kensington Palace releases birthday boy Prince Louis' adorable video

Prince William and Princess Kate share heartfelt reel of Prince Louis on his 7th birthday

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 23, 2025


Prince William and Kate Middleton release a heartwarming video of charming Prince Louis on his seventh birthday.

On April 23, the young royal turned seven-year-old.

Kensington Palace posted a short clip of Louis through the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account.

The birthday boy can be seen wearing a grey sweater over checked shirt, coordinated with denim blue jeans.

William and Kate also posted a new portrait of their youngest son on social media.

The royal couple penned, "Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!"

Moreover, King Charles also released an emotional birthday wish for his grandson.

The British monarch wrote, “Happy birthday to Prince Louis.”

Royal Fans’ reaction to Prince Louis’ birthday video:

Shortly after Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a touching video of Prince Louis, royal fans flooded the comment section to wish the birthday boy.

A fan wrote, “Happy birthday Prince Louis, have a blessed year ahead.”

Another royal well-wisher wrote, “A few years ago Kate was holding him in her arm while leaving the hospital, time surely flies.”

“OMG you are getting so big It’s making me emotional (heart emoji) Happy Birthday Louis!” a third noted.

Notably, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their second son at St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018.

YouTube TV redesign set to launch soon: What to expect

YouTube TV redesign set to launch soon: What to expect
Google abandons plans for third-party cookie changes in Chrome

Google abandons plans for third-party cookie changes in Chrome
Kensington Palace releases birthday boy Prince Louis' adorable video

Kensington Palace releases birthday boy Prince Louis' adorable video
Aamir Khan defends Hindi film industry as regional films escalate

Aamir Khan defends Hindi film industry as regional films escalate

King Felipe, Queen Letizia present special award after sombre outing
King Felipe, Queen Letizia present special award after sombre outing
Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles
Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles
Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family
Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family
Princess Kate, Prince William's special plans after Louis birthday REVEALED
Princess Kate, Prince William's special plans after Louis birthday REVEALED
Prince George, Princess Charlotte call Louis by THIS nick name
Prince George, Princess Charlotte call Louis by THIS nick name
Prince Louis birthday highlights sweet bond with Kate Middleton's parents
Prince Louis birthday highlights sweet bond with Kate Middleton's parents
King Charles celebrates Prince Louis' seventh birthday with sweet wish
King Charles celebrates Prince Louis' seventh birthday with sweet wish
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share important message on Prince Louis' birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share important message on Prince Louis' birthday
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish Prince Louis 'happy 7th birthday' with new photo
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish Prince Louis 'happy 7th birthday' with new photo
Meghan Markles faces big blow from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé
Meghan Markles faces big blow from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé
Princess Isabella breaks royal protocol in bold 18th birthday move
Princess Isabella breaks royal protocol in bold 18th birthday move
King Charles to skip Pope's funeral due to late Queen Elizabeth's rule
King Charles to skip Pope's funeral due to late Queen Elizabeth's rule