Queen Mary to visit Vatican City for Pope Francis’ funeral mass

The Royal Family of Denmark shares detail about Queen Mary’s upcoming official visit

  Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 24, 2025
Queen Mary is set to attend Pope Francis’s funeral mass in Vatican City.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Royal Family of Denmark took to Instagram to announce about the Queen Consort’s upcoming official visit to Vatican City where she will be joining key representatives of the world at the late Pope’s final rites.

In the update, the Danish Royals also shared details about the ceremony, writing, “Her Majesty The Queen will join representatives from around the world as His Holiness Pope Francis is remembered at a solemn funeral mass in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Saturday at 10.00 am.”

“On Saturday, 26 April 2025, Her Majesty The Queen will attend the Funeral Mass for His Holiness Pope Francis, which will take place in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City,” they added.


The Royals also shared about King Frederik and Queen Mary’s last visit to Italy in 2018 where they were received by Pope Francis.

“Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, having served as Pope for 12 years. Together with His Majesty The King, The Queen was received in audience by Pope Francis during Their Majesties’ official visit to Italy in 2018,” the caption stated.

Pope Francis’s funeral:

His Holiness’s funeral mass is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 26, at 10 am at Saint Peter’s Square outside the basilica, and will be open to visit by public.

After the funeral, Pope Francis’s coffin will be transferred to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, a church which is outside the Vatican’s walls.

The late Pope will be the first pope to be buried there since the 1600s, and the first in over 100 years to be buried outside the Vatican.

