Taylor Fritz breaks silence on biased reaction to Iga Swiatek doping saga

Taylor Fritz has gotten candid about the biased reaction of tennis world on Iga Swiatek's doping controversy.
The American tennis player called out fans who started trolling rivals of their personal favorites whenever such controversies occur.
On Thursday, November 28, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) revealed that Iga Swiatek had accepted a one- month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) in September this year.
Taking to X, Taylor wrote, "What drives me CRAZY about these situations (in terms of going on X) is not the actual cases themselves. It’s tough to know exactly what happened/all the details in all of these specific instances, so the speculation talk isn’t really my favorite thing to do.”
He added, It’s fine to have your own honest opinions but what I can’t fathom and what is so upsetting to see as a player, is the INSANE bias from the tennis public supporting whatever story pushes the agenda they want to be pushed.”
Iga was initially given a provisional suspension which made her miss three tournaments in Asia following the US Open.
The former WTA World No.1 will return to tennis after one-month ban on December 4, 2024.