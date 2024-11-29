Sports

Taylor Fritz breaks silence on biased reaction to Iga Swiatek doping saga

Iga Swiatek accepted a one- month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Taylor Fritz breaks silence on biased reaction to Iga Swiatek doping saga
Taylor Fritz breaks silence on biased reaction to Iga Swiatek doping saga

Taylor Fritz has gotten candid about the biased reaction of tennis world on Iga Swiatek's doping controversy.

The American tennis player called out fans who started trolling rivals of their personal favorites whenever such controversies occur.

On Thursday, November 28, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) revealed that Iga Swiatek had accepted a one- month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) in September this year.

Taking to X, Taylor wrote, "What drives me CRAZY about these situations (in terms of going on X) is not the actual cases themselves. It’s tough to know exactly what happened/all the details in all of these specific instances, so the speculation talk isn’t really my favorite thing to do.”

He added, It’s fine to have your own honest opinions but what I can’t fathom and what is so upsetting to see as a player, is the INSANE bias from the tennis public supporting whatever story pushes the agenda they want to be pushed.”

Iga was initially given a provisional suspension which made her miss three tournaments in Asia following the US Open.

The former WTA World No.1 will return to tennis after one-month ban on December 4, 2024.

Taylor Fritz breaks silence on biased reaction to Iga Swiatek doping saga

Taylor Fritz breaks silence on biased reaction to Iga Swiatek doping saga
Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper

Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper
Putin gives major threat to ‘decision-making centres’ with new missiles

Putin gives major threat to ‘decision-making centres’ with new missiles
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘positive’ message on first Thanksgiving without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shares ‘positive’ message on first Thanksgiving without Ben Affleck
What is Olympic medalist gymnast Suni Lee’s relationship status?
What is Olympic medalist gymnast Suni Lee’s relationship status?
Italian Davis Cup captain backs Jannik Sinner ahead of doping hearing
Italian Davis Cup captain backs Jannik Sinner ahead of doping hearing
FIA chief Ben Sulayem fires top F1 steward, weeks after race director axed
FIA chief Ben Sulayem fires top F1 steward, weeks after race director axed
Australian PM Albanese, Virat Kohli’s hilarious banter lights up social media
Australian PM Albanese, Virat Kohli’s hilarious banter lights up social media
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi issues bold statement ahead of ICC meeting
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi issues bold statement ahead of ICC meeting
Robert Lewandowski equals Ronaldo and Messi's record with new milestone
Robert Lewandowski equals Ronaldo and Messi's record with new milestone
Ben Stokes breaks silence on shock decision to withdraw from IPL 2025 mega auction
Ben Stokes breaks silence on shock decision to withdraw from IPL 2025 mega auction
Mikel Arteta credits key Arsenal player for 5-1 win against Sporting
Mikel Arteta credits key Arsenal player for 5-1 win against Sporting
Leon Edwards plans UFC comeback with eyes on championship title
Leon Edwards plans UFC comeback with eyes on championship title
Fernando Abad: Everything you need to know about baseball player
Fernando Abad: Everything you need to know about baseball player
ICC schedules virtual meeting to resolve 2025 Champions Trophy standoff
ICC schedules virtual meeting to resolve 2025 Champions Trophy standoff
Pep Guardiola’s nightmare becomes true ahead of Liverpool vs Man City
Pep Guardiola’s nightmare becomes true ahead of Liverpool vs Man City