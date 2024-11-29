Trending

'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away

'Jaan-e- Jahan' actress Savera Nadeem mourns the demise of her mother in emotional post

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Bismil actor Savera Nadeems mother passes away
'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away 

Savera Nadeem, who impressed the audience with her acting in drama Bismil, announced the death of her mother.

On Thursday afternoon, the Jaan-e- Jahan star took to her Instagram account to pen an emotional tribute for her mother.

In her message, the actress described her mom as the "joy and pride of our lives”, sharing she had departed for a "better world.”


“My wonderful mother, the joy and pride of our lives left the world for a better one. Loved deeply and missed dearly by everyone who knew her and whose lives she touched,” her statement read.

She continued, "Unforgettable. Courageous in the face of the difficult cards she was dealt, she was a towering force of strength and compassion and a constant inspiration."

Nadeem went on honouring her mother in the final words, “Rest and be at peace Malikun nissa. You are and always will be a queen.”

Her post was met with an outpouring of condolences from fans and the entertainment industry. 

Actress Uzma Khan and others expressed their sympathies and offered prayers for the departed soul. 

