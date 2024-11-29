Jonathan Bailey delivers street-style perfection in relaxed outfit

Jonathan Bailey effortlessly made a fashion statement with a street-style look in a laid-back outfit, garnering attention during a casual stroll through New York City.
The Bridgerton star took to his Instagram account on Thursday, to share a casual style that showed he embraced a relaxed yet fashionable look.
In a shared post, Bailey's street-style game is on point as he donned a white custom-made shirt with Norbert Leo Butz’s headshot.
He complimented it with a yellow and navy blue bomber jacket, pairing it up with yellow Nike trousers.
To elevate his glam, the Wicked star wore black shades and covered the ears with headphones.
Bailey carried a yellow coffee tumbler in one hand, with the other tucked casually in his pocket, exuding a carefree vibe while strolling down the street.
Soon after he shared the post the fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on Bailey.
One fan wrote, “My screensaver at the moment.”
Another commented, “The man you are.”
Jonathan Bailey ‘Bridgerton’
Jonathan Bailey essays the role of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the Shonda Rhimes-produced period piece since 2020 and he was starred with Simon Ashley.
Jonathan Bailey and Matt Boomer
Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer are close friends and they shared the screen together in the Showtime miniseries Fellow Travelers.
The actors, who are gay, Boomer opened up about the nick names he gave to Bailey while playing two gay characters on a TV show, that premiered on October 29, 2023.
Notably, they spent about six months filming the eight-episode series.
“I don’t think I’ve ever called Matt ‘Matty Mo’ in my life,” a smiling Bailey said.
“I love Matty Mo,” Bomer said, adding, “Listen, I love Matty Mo. I appreciate it.”
Bomer and Bailey built a brotherly bond in the historical romantic drama.
The story is about two male political staffers who fall in love at the height of the Lavender Scare.
Jonathan Bailey movies and shows
Jonathan Bailey who is famous for his dramatic, comedic, and musical roles, captivated the audience with his stellar performance in Wicked, Bridgerton, The Mery, Crashing, Broadchurch, Jurassic World Rebirth, Chewing Gum, Leonardo and Furry.