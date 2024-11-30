Joe Jonas roasts ex Demi Lovato’s famous ‘I like mugs’ clip with Chris Klemens 

Joe Jonas has poked fun at ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato during a recent interview Chris Klemens.
During a funny man-on-the-street interview clip shared on Wednesday, comedian Chris Klemens asked the singer what his favorite dish is, a question Lovato was once asked in 2015.
“My favorite dish is a mug,” the Jonas Brother replied with a smirk before adding, “Demi once said that in an interview.”
Klemens admitted that was the reason he asked the question, and called Lovato's viral response his "favorite interview clip ever."
Meanwhile, Joe then held his hands up in the shape of a heart and said directly to the camera, “Love you, Demi.”
To note, Joe and Demi dated publicly for a few months in 2010.
“This lives rent free in my head,” Chris Klemens wrote alongside the hilarious clip.
What is Chris Klemens known for?
Chris Klemens is an American YouTuber, comedian, prankster and photographer, who is known for comedy skits, travel vlogs, and interviews with both celebrities and people on the street.
He gained a significant following online after his "One Direction Calls Fans Prank" videos.
Chris Klemens podcast:
Chris Klemens is the host of the Unhinged with Chris Klemens podcast, which is available on Spotify and YouTube.