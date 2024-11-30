Minal Khan pens a sweet note for 'guardian angel' Aiman Khan 

Actors Minal Khan and Aiman Khan served pure sibling goals in latest post!
Turing to her Instagram account on Friday, the Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah actress dropped a reel showcasing their strong bond.
In the video shared, the mom-of-one posed for the camera while closely embracing her twin sister amidst the backdrop of what happened to be a beach.
The two exuded simplicity the ultimate sophistication on their latest beach outing.
While the Jalan star wore a white T-shirt paired with black pants Aiman complemented her in a pastel coloured floral outfit.
Both sported signature sunglasses, adding oomph to their outfits.
“My birthday twin. My secret keeper. My safe place. My guardian angel Aiman,” the Parchayee actress wrote a sweet caption.
It is pertinent to mention that the Baandi starlet celebrated her 26th birthday in style but without sister Minal, who was busy vacationing in Thailand.
Aiman Khan married actor Muneeb Butt back in 2018 and both are parents to two cute daughters, Amal and Miraal
Minal too entered matrimony with her fellow actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in 2021.