Trending

Minal Khan pens a sweet note for 'guardian angel' Aiman Khan

Twin sisters Minal and Aiman Khan showcase their loving bond in adorable Instagram post

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Minal Khan pens a sweet note for guardian angel Aiman Khan
Minal Khan pens a sweet note for 'guardian angel' Aiman Khan 

Actors Minal Khan and Aiman Khan served pure sibling goals in latest post!

Turing to her Instagram account on Friday, the Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah actress dropped a reel showcasing their strong bond.

In the video shared, the mom-of-one posed for the camera while closely embracing her twin sister amidst the backdrop of what happened to be a beach.

The two exuded simplicity the ultimate sophistication on their latest beach outing.

While the Jalan star wore a white T-shirt paired with black pants Aiman complemented her in a pastel coloured floral outfit.

Both sported signature sunglasses, adding oomph to their outfits.

“My birthday twin. My secret keeper. My safe place. My guardian angel Aiman,” the Parchayee actress wrote a sweet caption.


It is pertinent to mention that the Baandi starlet celebrated her 26th birthday in style but without sister Minal, who was busy vacationing in Thailand.

Aiman Khan married actor Muneeb Butt back in 2018 and both are parents to two cute daughters, Amal and Miraal

Minal too entered matrimony with her fellow actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in 2021. 

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive good news about Andrew’s Royal Lodge future

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive good news about Andrew’s Royal Lodge future
Lewis Hamilton makes brutal confession after new setback at Qatar Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton makes brutal confession after new setback at Qatar Grand Prix
Iqra Aziz celebrates husband Yasir Hussain's birthday in style

Iqra Aziz celebrates husband Yasir Hussain's birthday in style

Leslie Hernandez flaunts her cooking skills on Thanksgiving

Leslie Hernandez flaunts her cooking skills on Thanksgiving
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra breaks silence after ED house raid
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra breaks silence after ED house raid
Vicky Kaushal makes cute confession about wife Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal makes cute confession about wife Katrina Kaif
Zara Noor Abbas extends photo credits to husband Asad Siddiqui in cheeky post
Zara Noor Abbas extends photo credits to husband Asad Siddiqui in cheeky post
Mariyam Nafees announces first pregnancy with husband Amaan Ahmed
Mariyam Nafees announces first pregnancy with husband Amaan Ahmed
Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE announcement after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ success
Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE announcement after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ success
'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away
'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away
Mahira Khan oozes charm in maroon sari: 'Beautiful inside out'
Mahira Khan oozes charm in maroon sari: 'Beautiful inside out'
Arjun Kapoor makes surprising revelation about Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor makes surprising revelation about Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor
Saba Qamar joins forces with Faysal Quraishi for exciting new thriller
Saba Qamar joins forces with Faysal Quraishi for exciting new thriller
Varun Dhawan extends sweet gesture to wife Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan extends sweet gesture to wife Natasha Dalal
Are Sajal Aly, Hamza Sohail reuniting after ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn?’
Are Sajal Aly, Hamza Sohail reuniting after ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn?’
Katrina Kaif rocks traditional style at Mumbai airport
Katrina Kaif rocks traditional style at Mumbai airport