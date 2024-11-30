Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet reveals body image challenges, losing roles in iconic films

The 'Dune' star shared that his target was playing roles in action movies

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Timothée Chalamet revealed that his early career struggles included missing out on major roles in the Maze Runner and Divergent franchises.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the Wonka star shared that his target was playing roles in action movies early in his career such as Maze Runner and Divergent, but he was consistently rejected due to his body type.

“I would always get the same feedback, ‘Oh, you don’t have the right body,’” Chalamet recalled.

The Dune star added, “I had an agent call me once and say, ‘I’m tired of getting the same feedback. We’re gonna stop submitting you for these bigger projects, because you’re not putting on weight.’ I was trying to put on weight. I couldn’t! I basically couldn’t. My metabolism or whatever the fuck couldn’t do it.”

Chalamet, who is currently dating Kylie Jenner, went on to say about his effort for action film, “I was knocking on one door that wouldn’t open,”.

He added, “So I went to what I thought was a more humble door, but actually ended up being explosive for me.”

Later he stunned the audience with his remarkable acting skills in in the blockbuster Denis Villeneuve’s Dune franchise.

Notably, Chlamet is set to portray legendary musician Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, which hits theatres in December. 25.

