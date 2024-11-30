Paris Hilton gushes over Carter Reum on 5-year dating anniversary: 'My forever love'

Paris Hilton can’t get over Carter Reum even after 5 years!
The House of Wax actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to mark their 5 years of dating with heartfelt note and breathtaking photos.
“From the moment you walked into my life, everything changed for the better. You’ve filled my days with happiness, my heart with love, and my life with endless adventures,” she wrote alongside the carousel.
She further added, “With you, every moment feels like a dream come true Carter, you are my safe place, my biggest supporter, and my forever love. Here’s to another incredible year of growing, laughing, and loving together. Happy 60-monthiversary (5 years dating!) to my everything.”
In the first black and white image, Hilton could be seen gazing lovingly into Reum's eyes while placing her hand on his chest.
The carousel was then followed by many sizzling photos of the love birds over the years, including sun-kissed beach snaps, festive Christmas celebrations, action-packed snow skiing trips, and glamorous party appearances.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum started dating in 2019 and now they're parents of two.