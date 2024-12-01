'Dancing with the Stars' Ilona Maher: Everything to know about Olympic medalist

From sports fields to dance floors and social media feeds, Ilona Maher has been making headlines lately with her incredible talent.
Maher is a Team USA Rugby Sevens bronze medalist, who brought home a bronze medal from the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics.
Moreover, she is a viral sensation across social media these days with 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 3.2 million on TikTok.
No just that, she has added another feather to her cap recently with being a runner-up on Dancing With The Stars, which solidified her position as a beloved celebrity.
Here's everything to know about Olympian, social media sensation and Dancing With the Stars contestant, Ilona Maher.
Ilona Maher age and parents:
Ilona Maher, the middle daughter of Michael and Mieneke Maher, was born on August 12, 1996, in Burlington, Vermont. She is 28 years old as of 2024.
Her mother works as a nurse in Vermont, while father is a former rugby player who previously played at Saint Michael’s College.
How many sisters does Ilona Maher have?
Ilona Maher has two sisters, Olivia and Adrianna. The eldest of them is Olivia while the younger one is Adrianna.
Olivia is also a popular content creator just like Maher while Adrianna works as an Individual Giving Coordinator for MADRE in New York City.
Is Ilona Maher a nurse?
Maher studied nursing at Quinnipiac University and graduated in 2018.
However, she joined USA Rugby after college and has been achieving big milestones as a rugby star since then.
Ilona Maher height weight:
Maher weighs 200 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a BMI between 25 and 29.9.
Ilona Maher net worth:
According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Ilona Maher has an estimated net worth between $1 to $3 million, as of 2024.
Is Ilona Maher married?
Ilona Maher is seemingly single as of December, 2024 as there is no confirmation of a romance.
